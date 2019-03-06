Macura (ankle) came off the bench for the G League's Greensboro Swarm in their 139-125 win over the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday, producing 12 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes.

Macura played a more limited role than usual for the affiliate in what marked his first appearance since Jan. 26 while he worked back from an ankle injury. He should see his minutes expand in the Swarm's games to come but is unlikely to earn a rotation role at the NBA level at any point in 2018-19.