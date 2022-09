Crutcher signed a contract with the Hornets on Monday.

Crutcher appeared in 33 games with the G League's Greensboro Swarm last season, averaging 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.6 percent from three-point range. He also played with the Hornets for Summer League in July, averaging 6.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.