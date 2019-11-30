Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: All-around line Friday
McDaniels provided 17 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in Friday's win over Capital City.
It was an impressive outing from the Hornets rookie. He's asserted his two-way impact through eight G-League games, averaging 16.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 three in 31.0 minutes. Though he hasn't managed to crack the Hornets' rotation, if McDaniels continues his strong play, there's a good chance he could get some NBA run later in the season.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...