McDaniels provided 17 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in Friday's win over Capital City.

It was an impressive outing from the Hornets rookie. He's asserted his two-way impact through eight G-League games, averaging 16.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 three in 31.0 minutes. Though he hasn't managed to crack the Hornets' rotation, if McDaniels continues his strong play, there's a good chance he could get some NBA run later in the season.