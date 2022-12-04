McDaniels racked up 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 loss to the Bucks.

After going just 3-of-9 from the field for eight points in the first half, McDaniels poured in another 13 on 5-of-6 shooting over the final two quarters to give him just his second 20-point game of the season. The Hornets forward hit two of the team's five three-pointers on the night and is 7-of-15 from beyond the arc over his last three contests. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in three of his last four.