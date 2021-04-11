McDaniels (face) is available to return to Sunday's game against Atlanta, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McDaniels had to go to the locker room in the first half after suffering a face laceration, but it's not serious enough for the team to rule him out of the rest of the game. In the first half, McDaniels scored five points across 11 minutes.
