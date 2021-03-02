McDaniels will come off the bench Monday against Portland.
It was believed that McDaniels may have been in line to draw a second straight start in Gordon Hayward's (hand) absence, but Cody Martin will run with the first unit Monday evening. McDaniels has averaged 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over his last five games off the bench.
