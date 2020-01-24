Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Big double-double in win
McDaniels supplied 20 points (7-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 905.
Despite struggling to finish inside the paint, McDaniel's provided tremendous effort on both sides of the ball. Although the Swarm's defense has been porous this season, McDaniel's has demonstrated important skills in that area. Overall, he's pairing 16.6 point sand 8.0 rebounds with excellent defensive production in the form of 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks pe game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...