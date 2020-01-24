McDaniels supplied 20 points (7-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 905.

Despite struggling to finish inside the paint, McDaniel's provided tremendous effort on both sides of the ball. Although the Swarm's defense has been porous this season, McDaniel's has demonstrated important skills in that area. Overall, he's pairing 16.6 point sand 8.0 rebounds with excellent defensive production in the form of 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks pe game.