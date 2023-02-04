McDaniels ended with 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to the Pistons.

McDaniels was coming off a scoreless dud against the Bulls, but more often than not he's going to produce across the stat sheet when the minutes are there. With his name all over the rumor mill, his fantasy value could move in a big direction either way as he's been linked to both contending teams and rebuilding ones as well.