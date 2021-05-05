McDaniels scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pistons.

McDaniels drew his first start in the last six games due to the absence of Miles Bridges (COVID-19 protocols), and he approached his season high in minutes. While his scoring output wasn't particularly impressive, he stuffed the stat sheet otherwise, notching his first double-digit rebounding effort of the season. He was also strong defensively and should continue to contribute plenty of steals in the absence of Bridges.