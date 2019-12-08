Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Called up by parent club
McDaniels is with the Hornets for Sunday's tilt with the Hawks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McDaniels will return to Charlotte after scoring 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and generating four steals in Saturday's G-League tilt with Lakeland. While he's seen action in one game with the Hornets this year, it's unlikely he stays with the team for long as he'll likely return to Greensboro ahead of their Friday game against College Park.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...