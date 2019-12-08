McDaniels is with the Hornets for Sunday's tilt with the Hawks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McDaniels will return to Charlotte after scoring 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and generating four steals in Saturday's G-League tilt with Lakeland. While he's seen action in one game with the Hornets this year, it's unlikely he stays with the team for long as he'll likely return to Greensboro ahead of their Friday game against College Park.