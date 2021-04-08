McDaniels went for 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Getting just the second start in his short career, McDaniels registered a career high in points and tied his best in steals. Stepping in for the injured Gordon Hayward (foot), McDaniels' performance drew praise from head coach James Borrego. With McDaniels getting praises from the higher ups, look for him to see extended time, especially for as long as Hayward is out.