McDaniels cleared all COVID-19 intake protocols and will be available to play Sunday against the Spurs, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets recalled McDaniels from the G League before Friday's game against the Timberwolves, but he wasn't able to clear the protocol prior to the Charlotte's 120-114 win. Charlotte is expected to remain without PJ Washington, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin due to the NBA's health and safety protocol, so McDaniels could have a chance to crack the rotation Sunday.