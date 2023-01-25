McDaniels accumulated 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 loss to the Suns.

McDaniels flirted with a double-double in his last matchup Monday against the Jazz (nine points and nine boards), and he was able to secure his second of the season Tuesday. He also picked up a pair of steals and has tallied at least one steal in four of his last five games.