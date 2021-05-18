McDaniels will come off the bench for Tuesday's play-in game against the Pacers, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

It's win or go home for the Hornets, and coach James Borrego will send McDaniels to the bench while starting Bismack Biyombo to go up against Domantas Sabonis. In his past seven games off the bench, McDaniels has averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.9 minutes.