McDaniels will come off the bench Friday against the Cavaliers, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
After nine consecutive starts, McDaniels will come off the bench while Cody Martin enters the starting five. In 23 games as a reserve, McDaniels has averaged 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.
