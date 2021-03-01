McDaniels could be set for another start Monday against Portland, as Gordon Hayward (hand) is listed as doubtful.

McDaniels made his first career start Sunday night against the Kings, though he played only 15 minutes and finished with four points, two rebounds and a pair of blocks. With both Hayward and Cody Zeller (hip) expected to sit out again, McDaniels may have another chance at an elevated role, but he hasn't demonstrated enough upside to warrant attention in most fantasy formats.