The Hornets traded McDaniels to the 76ers in a three-team deal that also included the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Matisse Thybulle will head to Portland, while Svi Myhailiuk and multiple second-round picks were dealt to Charlotte as part of the trade. McDaniels averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.7 minutes across 56 games for the Hornets this season. He will likely compete to push P.J. Tucker out of Philadelphia's starting lineup or be a primary backup forward.