McDaniels recorded eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 loss to Washington.

McDaniels saw his usual workload in this one, and while he didn't have a great shooting night, he did notch his best rebounding performance since Nov. 7 against Washington. He's now recorded six or more rebounds in six games so far this season over 18 matchups.