Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Does it all on defensive end
McDaniels recorded 23 points (7-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks in 43 minutes Sunday against Erie.
Although the Swarm weren't able to pull out the victory, McDaniels continued the fervent defensive effort that's become his professional trademark. Through 17 games, the rookie out of San Diego State sits sixth in the G League in steals and is amongst the leaders at his position with 1.1 blocks on average.
