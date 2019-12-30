McDaniels totaled 24 points (9-21 Fg, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Saturday's loss to the 905.

McDaniels continued his impressive season, topping 20 points for the third consecutive game. The rookie out of San Diego State is an absolute menace on the defensive end as he's putting up averages of 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.3 minutes per game on the season.