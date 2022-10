McDaniels chipped in 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 124-112 loss to the Pelicans.

McDaniels was locked in from beyond the arc in this one and is now 5-for-6 from deep in his first two games of the season. He's seen a sizable workload off the bench early on, logging 23 and 26 minutes, respectively.