McDaniels totaled 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals and a block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Skyhawks.

McDaniels keeps chugging along, posting another all-around line against College Park. He looks to be in a good position to get a call-up at some point as his offerings of 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 threes in 31.2 minutes are extremely impressive.