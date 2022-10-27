McDaniels ended Wednesday's 134-131 overtime loss to the Knicks with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes.

McDaniels played a key role in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 17 points and helping Charlotte eliminate an eight-point deficit to force overtime. It was his best offensive performance of the season and his first time scoring more than 14 points. The 24-year-old is 9-for-12 from beyond the arc and is averaging 11.3 points per game through the season's first four games.