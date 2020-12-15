McDaniels scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), had two rebounds, an assist, and a block in 15 minutes of play during Monday's 112-109 preseason loss to Toronto.

McDaniels was good off the bench, averaging a point per minute while making all three 3-point attempts and posting a 71% field goal percentage while tying for the team-high in points. The forward's value is still fringe at best as he'll struggle for playing time in either of Charlotte's forward roles this season.