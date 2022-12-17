McDaniels closed Friday's 125-106 loss to the Hawks with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes.

McDaniels was named as the starter Friday, replacing P.J. Washington who was out due to personal reasons. While we don't have any further details as to Washington's absence, it is unlikely to see him miss too many games. While McDaniels can be streamed in on nights such as this, he should be viewed as more of a streaming consideration now that the Hornets are starting to get healthy bodies back on the floor.