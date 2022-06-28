The Hornets exercised McDaniels' $1.93 million team option for the 2022-23 season Tuesday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McDaniels' salary will become fully guaranteed Aug. 1, and the expectation is that he'll remain on the roster through that date, given that he was a steady rotation player for Charlotte in his third NBA season. He appeared in 55 games in 2021-22, averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 16.3 minutes per contest while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 38 percent from distance.