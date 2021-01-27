The Hornets announced Wednesday that McDaniels has been assigned to the Greensboro Swarm as the affiliate prepares for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Along with McDaniels, the Hornets will also send Vernon Carey and Nick Richards (ankle) to Orlando, while two-way players Grant Riller and Nate Darling were also transferred to the Swarm. After opening the season as a member of head coach James Borrego's rotation, McDaniels hadn't left the bench in eight of the Hornets' last 10 games, logging just two minutes of action in total. The G League assignment should afford the second-year player a chance to pick up some much-needed playing time.