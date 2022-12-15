McDaniels recorded 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Pistons.

McDaniels drilled all three of his attempts from beyond the arc and scored in double figures for the fourth time through seven matchups in December. He's also been putting up solid production across the board, posting 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over this stretch.