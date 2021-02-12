McDaniels generated 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 40 minutes in Thursday's 118-106 loss to Westchester.

McDaniels led Greensboro in playing time during Thursday's G League season opener, and he was the only player to top 20 points in the loss. He struggled with ball control as he committed four turnovers against the Knicks, but he was still one of the leading contributors for the Swarm on Thursday.