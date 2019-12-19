Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Leads way with 25
McDaniels recorded 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Delaware.
McDaniels had another strong performance as he topped 20 points for the third-straight game. The rookie's defensive impact has been incredibly impressive this year as he's posting averages of 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks to complement his excellent offense.
