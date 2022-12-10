McDaniels finished with four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

McDaniels failed to get anything going in his limited action Friday, missing all of the fourth quarter after the game got out of hand. He has been a steady fantasy contributor in Gordon Hayward's absence due to a fractured shoulder, averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 26.7 minutes per game in his last seven contests.