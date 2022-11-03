McDaniels notched 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and five steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 loss to Chicago.

McDaniels has had relatively consistent playing time off the bench to begin the year, but he saw an uptick in minutes Wednesday after Gordon Hayward (shoulder) exited the game. McDaniels had a well-rounded stat line in the loss, including a career-high five steals while matching his career high with two blocks. It's not yet clear whether Hayward will be forced to miss additional time, but McDaniels will likely see increased playing time if Hayward is sidelined.