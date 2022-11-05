McDaniels will slide to a bench role Saturday versus the Nets.
McDaniels seemed a likely candidate to move to the bench when news surfaced that Terry Rozier (ankle) would return Saturday. McDaniels' minutes could take a hit as a result and more reinforcements in LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) may not be far off.
