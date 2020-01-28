McDaniels recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's loss to Lakeland.

McDaniels contributed across the board, though his efforts weren't enough to hand Greensboro the victory. The San Diego State alum's having a strong rookie season and has translated 31.9 minutes per game into averages of 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.