McDaniels recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes in Sunday's 121-111 loss to Miami.

McDaniels has come off the bench in each of the last six contests and has largely struggled on the scoreboard during that time. However, he shot 60 percent from beyond the arc Sunday and came within a rebound of posting his first career double-double. While McDaniels' uptick in playing time Sunday was encouraging, he's been a somewhat unreliable fantasy contributor since he took on a bench role.