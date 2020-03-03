Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Not listed on injury report
McDaniels (heel) isn't on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against San Antonio.
McDaniels picked up a heel injury during Sunday's matchup with Milwaukee, but the issue isn't expected to force him to miss any time. He's averaging 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over his last nine games off the bench.
