McDaniels will join the second unit for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
McDaniels had started the Hornets' previous 11 contests as the team battled through various injuries but will slide to the bench for Thursday's contest with the team at full health outside of Cody Martin (knee). In 28 bench appearances, McDaniels has averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds across 25.4 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Collects rare double-double•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Offensive explosion Monday•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Pops for 17 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Productive in spot start•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Gets starting nod•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Solid output from bench•