McDaniels produced 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 130-118 loss to Boston.

McDaniels came from nowhere to score a season-high 26 points, only the third time he has scored more than 20 points this season. In saying that, he has scored double-digits in 10 of his past 11 games, putting up top-120 value over the past month. He obviously won't do this very often but he does remain a 12-team asset, at least until Gordon Hayward returns from his hamstring injury.