McDaniels was selected with the 52nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Drafting McDaniels is drafting potential, as the versatile forward showed plenty of promise in two years at San Diego State, but he is just 195 pounds despite a 6-foot-10 frame and displayed a lack of consistency on offense. He did average 15.9 points per game as a sophomore but shot just 32 percent from behind the arc on just over two shot attempts per game.