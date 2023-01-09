McDaniels produced 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.

McDaniels continues to play well as a starter, churning out another solid two-way performance. With Gordon Hayward (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre (hand) both sidelined, the path to minutes is reasonably clear right now, making McDaniels a viable 12-team asset. Oubre is set to miss at least another few weeks, while Hayward is seemingly always injured. All of this adds up to what should be a nice opportunity for McDaniels to prove himself.