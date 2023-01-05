McDaniels closed with 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 loss to Memphis.

Getting the start at small forward in place of Gordon Hayward (hamstring), McDaniels had a strong performance and recorded multiple steals and blocks for the first time since Nov. 7, and the third time this season. The fourth-year player has been more than just a contributor on the defensive end of the court lately, however -- McDaniels has scored in double digits in five straight games, his longest streak of the season, and has averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor.