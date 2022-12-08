McDaniels totaled 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Brooklyn.

McDaniels played 20 minutes after halftime and scored 13 of his 19 points as Charlotte mounted a comeback but eventually fell short. It was his sixth straight start for the Hornets and he's averaging 15.0 points while making 50.7 percent of his shots since joining the starting lineup. With 10.5 points per game this year, the 24-year-old is having the most productive offensive season of his career.