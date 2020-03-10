Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Reaches new high in scoring
McDaniels supplied 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes Monday in the Hornets' 143-138 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.
The scoring haul was a new carer high for the rookie second-round pick, who has held a consistent spot in the Hornets' rotation since early February. McDaniels has performed respectably on a per-minute basis, but he'll need to cut into the playing time of starting forwards Miles Bridges and PJ Washington a little more before warranting attention outside of deeper leagues.
