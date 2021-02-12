McDaniels was recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

With the Martin twins sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, the Hornets have recalled McDaniels from the G League bubble. He's played well there with the Greensboro Swarm with averages of 20.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.