Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Returns to Charlotte
McDaniels was recalled by the Hornets ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago.
McDaniels continues to oscillate between the Hornets and their G-league affiliate in Greensboro. Considering that McDaniels' seen action in just one game this year, it seems unlikely that he'll play meaningful minutes and will likely return to the Swarm relatively soon.
