McDaniels tallied 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

The 23-year-old has now scored double-digit points in six out of his last eight games. Over McDaniels' last eight games, he's averaging 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in that span. The second-year forward should continue starting and receiving 30-plus minutes a game as long as LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Gordon Hayward (foot) are out of the lineup.