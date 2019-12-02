McDaniels totaled 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to Capital City.

McDaniels continued his strong cross-category play, finishing second on the Swarm in both rebounds and assists while tying for team-lead in steals. Alongside both Martin twins, Kobi Simmons and Robert Franks, McDaniels has helped form one of the most formidable starting units in the G-League. Through nine games, he's providing 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31.2 minutes.