McDaniels amassed 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes Friday against Grand Rapids.

McDaniels had a solid game, though he struggled with ball protection and turned the rock over five times. The 2019 draft pick is providing 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 block in 32.5 minutes through four games with the Swarm and has asserted himself on both ends of the floor while shooting an imposing 53.6 percent from the field, 58.3 percent from three and 91.7 percent from the line.