Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Sent to G League
The Hornets assigned McDaniels to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.
McDaniels has played just three minutes of garbage time with the Hornets this season, so his move to the G League shouldn't affect the NBA team's rotation plans for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
