McDaniels finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 105-101 loss to the Hawks.

Making his third consecutive start, McDaniels' outing was nearly cut short by a facial laceration that he suffered early in the contest, but he was back on the court for the start of the second half. McDaniels' overall production dropped off after he totaled 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists between the previous two contests, but the minutes load he received despite missing time with the injury was an encouraging sign. With Gordon Hayward (wrist) and LaMelo Ball (foot) both expected to miss at least a couple more weeks and P.J. Washington (ankle) and Malik Monk (ankle) also banged up, McDaniels looks poised to remain in a high-minute role during Charlotte's upcoming four-game week.